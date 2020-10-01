John Merrill Drummer died September 23, 2020. John was born 7/25/1949 in Washington, D.C. as the second child of Margaret and Joseph Drummer. Part of his childhood was spent in Japan where he enjoyed playing in the fields with his Brother, Gary, and developed a love of Japanese food. On return to the United States, the family moved to Moreno Valley, California where his next 2 siblings were born. He went to Moreno Valley High School and graduated in 1967. In High School, he was #22 on the football team, a lucky number for the rest of his life. He attended US Davis and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1971. While an undergraduate, he began to work for the Office of Medical Education in the first year of the Medical School. He loved the Medical School, students, and medical education. He remained with the Medical School for 50 years retiring in 2018. He never missed a medical student graduation from 1968-2020. He is the beloved husband of his wife, Lynn Drummer and children, Chris Wright, Shanon Kunkle, James Wright, and 6 grandchildren, Joshua, David, Felecia, Kimberly, Jasmine, Richerd, and 5 great grandchildren,Joshua, Charlie, Ce'Nedra, Tristan, and Scott. He is survived by his brother, Randyl Drummer, sister, June Elizabeth Bennett and their children, Emily, Kyle, Julia, Elizabeth, Amber, and grandchildren, Joseph and Juliet. A Celebration of Life and Memorial is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020, 12 noon PSTon Zoom sponsored by the UC Davis School of Medicine.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store