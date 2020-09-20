John was born in Sacramento on May 10, 1955 at 12:57am in Mercy Hospital to Richard F. and Joan Gann. John was a casualty of life. He lost his battle of preexisting internal health conditions that were exacerbated by Covid-19. His life ended at U. C. Davis Health Center on September 7 at 2:50am at the age of 65. John was larger than life. He had so many attributes. An intellect, he had great mental capacity and inventive ability. He observed and absorbed everything. His friends said he was a great conversationalist and fun to be with, compassionate, loving, mannerly, caring, thoughtful, and well-spoken. He entertained people with his vigorous piano playing-by ear. A patriot- politics was his game. John worked for years with the California State Senate and was a former legislative staff member for Senator Doolittle. John's most memorable time was attending and participating in all of the festivities for the 1980 Inauguration of President Ronald Reagan, with friends Michael and Carolyn Deaver. Later, he visited the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley and thought it was very impressive. John had great traveling opportunities to Europe, Canada, Mexico and in the States. Being an Anglophile, he preferred London where he shopped the specialty food markets and the museums. He thought Winston Churchill was admirable and he read several books on his life. Also, Belgrade was valued since he met his Serbian cousins and learned more about the church and the country. Sports were tops. He played tennis and rugby and earned a letter for his track abilities at Jesuit High School. John followed sports including the "Derby" and could recall details of any game or player- once again a display of his mental capacity. John attended all Hallows School, Jesuit High School, M.I.T. Western Business College, Cosumnes River College, and U.C. Davis where he joined Chi Phi Fraternity. His education continued in life when working with those having developmental disabilities. John had a single life and loved his family deeply. He is survived by his parents, Joan and Richard, sisters Angela Gann (Will Bierman), Mary Ghaemian (Kaveh), brother Richard F. Gann II (Lisa), nephews Richard F. Gann III, Kaspian Ghaemian, and niece Sarah Bierman. (Addendum: sadly, his sister, Angela, passed away on September 14, 2020). Also, friends George Bernard, Pete Bernard, Theresa Bernard, Deirdre Bernard and Bob Scott. A private service was held for the family by Fr. Ed Harris S.J. at W. F. Gormley & Sons. A guestbook can be found at www.gormleyandsons.com
John will be painfully missed but too special ever to be forgotten. In honor of John, memorial contributions can be made to the "John O. Gann '73 Scholarship Fund" at Jesuit High School, 1200 Jacob Lane, Carmichael, CA 95608, or Mercy Foundation (Sisters of Mercy, Auburn) 3400 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670