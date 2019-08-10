Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Timmons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John P. Timmons was born in Santa Monica, California on June 10, 1959. He passed away on August 7, 2019. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Tamala L. Timmons; his son, Alex J. Timmons; his mother, Iris Wright Timmons; his three sisters, Mary (Chris) King, Ellen (Desmond) Lynch, Edie (Jeff) Denning; his brother, Andy (Linda) Timmons; his in-laws, Montie (Ronn) Westhart, David (Kathryn) Crafton, Kathy (Dean) Hanson, Mike (Brandy) Crafton; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, John P. Timmons, Jr. John was a devoted father and husband, who served his family with love and care. He provided for his family through his highly regarded employment law practice at Timmons, Owen, Jansen & Tichy Inc., where he will be missed by his partners and Patti Harmon, who was his office manager and "work wife." John was a graduate of Servite High School, the University of California, San Diego and the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law. He was admitted to the practice of law in California in 1985. John lived his life exuberantly. He loved a good scotch and a good debate. His home was always full of life, including an impressive array of saltwater fish, exotic cats, and fluffy dogs. He often enjoyed outside pursuits like golf, cycling, and skiing, and spent considerable time in his busy schedule with his son, Alex, at pitching lessons and other athletic endeavors. John also was a man of fortitude. He once tore a knee ligament while skiing on expert terrain. He finished the run anyway. John lovingly supported his family by encouraging them to pursue their passions. As a result, Alex has developed considerable artistic abilities through both music and the visual arts. One memory perfectly captures John's enthusiasm for life. In his old home in downtown Sacramento, John had a sophisticated (i.e., loud) home-theater system. He also had a copy of the 1995 movie Apollo 13. I remember watching over and over the launch sequence from that movie. The subwoofer during the rocket launch would shake the entire house, and a big, cheesy grin would smear itself across John's face. Of course, Tamala would then come out and comment about how the noise was tormenting the poor cats. John found the joy in the little things in life. It was infectious, and he will be sorely missed. The world is just a little bit darker from his passing. Rest in God's peace and grace, John.

John P. Timmons was born in Santa Monica, California on June 10, 1959. He passed away on August 7, 2019. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Tamala L. Timmons; his son, Alex J. Timmons; his mother, Iris Wright Timmons; his three sisters, Mary (Chris) King, Ellen (Desmond) Lynch, Edie (Jeff) Denning; his brother, Andy (Linda) Timmons; his in-laws, Montie (Ronn) Westhart, David (Kathryn) Crafton, Kathy (Dean) Hanson, Mike (Brandy) Crafton; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, John P. Timmons, Jr. John was a devoted father and husband, who served his family with love and care. He provided for his family through his highly regarded employment law practice at Timmons, Owen, Jansen & Tichy Inc., where he will be missed by his partners and Patti Harmon, who was his office manager and "work wife." John was a graduate of Servite High School, the University of California, San Diego and the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law. He was admitted to the practice of law in California in 1985. John lived his life exuberantly. He loved a good scotch and a good debate. His home was always full of life, including an impressive array of saltwater fish, exotic cats, and fluffy dogs. He often enjoyed outside pursuits like golf, cycling, and skiing, and spent considerable time in his busy schedule with his son, Alex, at pitching lessons and other athletic endeavors. John also was a man of fortitude. He once tore a knee ligament while skiing on expert terrain. He finished the run anyway. John lovingly supported his family by encouraging them to pursue their passions. As a result, Alex has developed considerable artistic abilities through both music and the visual arts. One memory perfectly captures John's enthusiasm for life. In his old home in downtown Sacramento, John had a sophisticated (i.e., loud) home-theater system. He also had a copy of the 1995 movie Apollo 13. I remember watching over and over the launch sequence from that movie. The subwoofer during the rocket launch would shake the entire house, and a big, cheesy grin would smear itself across John's face. Of course, Tamala would then come out and comment about how the noise was tormenting the poor cats. John found the joy in the little things in life. It was infectious, and he will be sorely missed. The world is just a little bit darker from his passing. Rest in God's peace and grace, John. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close