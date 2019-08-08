John Patrick Hurst, born on March 25, 1955 in Lodi, CA died on July 27, 2019 at Mercy San Juan Hospital. John was taken from us too soon after succumbing to injuries sustained during a violent attack in his home. Since retiring from Kaiser Hospital after more than 30 years, John was planning to make his dream of moving to Nevada come true. At Kaiser and in his own community, John made many friends who became like family. Preceded in death by his father Richard Hurst, mother Verna Hurst, brothers Rick and Ed Hurst. Survived by daughter Caroline (Sean) Tufveson, grandaughter Sophy Tufveson, sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95815, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 am. Potluck reception to follow at McKinley Park in East Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA since John liked feeding the neighborhood cats.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 8, 2019