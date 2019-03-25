Born July 22, 1928 in Trinidad, CO; passed away March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 90. Survived by Dorothy Joan Halkyard his beloved wife of 71 years. Greatly missed by children Linda Frankenberg and husband Bob of Napa and Michael Martinez and wife Denise of Folsom. Forever remembered by grandchildren Robert, Merrili, Christine and Raymond and great grandchildren Logan, Sebastian, Evie, Anneliese, Maddy, Luke and Siler. Also survived by sister Lucille Kepler and a host of loving nephews, nieces, and friends. Proceeded in death by father and mother John and Rose Martinez and Brothers Richard and Gerry. In their early years together John and Dorothy owned and operated Ft. Sutter Bakery in Sacramento. John then worked for many years as a baker for Rainbow Bakery in Sacramento until he retired in 1988. In retirement John enjoyed fishing, home projects, and entertaining his family and friends with his engaging sense of humor he'd light up any room with his smile. All who knew him will forever love and miss him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 25, 2019