Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Martinez. View Sign

Born July 22, 1928 in Trinidad, CO; passed away March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 90. Survived by Dorothy Joan Halkyard his beloved wife of 71 years. Greatly missed by children Linda Frankenberg and husband Bob of Napa and Michael Martinez and wife Denise of Folsom. Forever remembered by grandchildren Robert, Merrili, Christine and Raymond and great grandchildren Logan, Sebastian, Evie, Anneliese, Maddy, Luke and Siler. Also survived by sister Lucille Kepler and a host of loving nephews, nieces, and friends. Proceeded in death by father and mother John and Rose Martinez and Brothers Richard and Gerry. In their early years together John and Dorothy owned and operated Ft. Sutter Bakery in Sacramento. John then worked for many years as a baker for Rainbow Bakery in Sacramento until he retired in 1988. In retirement John enjoyed fishing, home projects, and entertaining his family and friends with his engaging sense of humor he'd light up any room with his smile. All who knew him will forever love and miss him.

Born July 22, 1928 in Trinidad, CO; passed away March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 90. Survived by Dorothy Joan Halkyard his beloved wife of 71 years. Greatly missed by children Linda Frankenberg and husband Bob of Napa and Michael Martinez and wife Denise of Folsom. Forever remembered by grandchildren Robert, Merrili, Christine and Raymond and great grandchildren Logan, Sebastian, Evie, Anneliese, Maddy, Luke and Siler. Also survived by sister Lucille Kepler and a host of loving nephews, nieces, and friends. Proceeded in death by father and mother John and Rose Martinez and Brothers Richard and Gerry. In their early years together John and Dorothy owned and operated Ft. Sutter Bakery in Sacramento. John then worked for many years as a baker for Rainbow Bakery in Sacramento until he retired in 1988. In retirement John enjoyed fishing, home projects, and entertaining his family and friends with his engaging sense of humor he'd light up any room with his smile. All who knew him will forever love and miss him. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close