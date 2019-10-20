Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Rhode. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Paul Rhode, age 60, passed away peacefully on September 22nd, 2019, in the arms of his family at home. Born on January 18th, 1959 in Glencoe, Minnesota, he was the son to Giles and Gloria Rhode. After receiving his JD from the University of Minnesota, John continued on to become a managing partner at Hardy Erich Brown and Wilson Law Firm in Sacramento, CA. John's resilient work ethic kept him busy throughout the week, while the weekends were spent playing golf and supporting the Minnesota Vikings football team. John also enjoyed traveling, notably by the many weekends spent with his family at his cabin in Arnold, CA. He leaves behind his children, Haley and Hunter Rhode; their mother, Jennifer Janis Rhode; sister, Susan Rhode; and a loving extended family. Many will remember John by his humorous spirit, loyalty, and optimistic outlook on life. During his last few months, John taught those surrounding him what it means to embody incredible strength and determination. Friends, family, and those whose lives have been touched by John are welcome to attended his memorial service at Sierra View Country Club, located at 105 Alta Vista Ave, Roseville, CA 95678, on November 3rd, 2019 at 11:00AM. May he Rest In Peace.

