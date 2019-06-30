Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Sandretto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Paul Sandretto, born in Redding, Calif 1/8/1968, died unexpectedly in Roseville, Calif 6/10/2019. Raised locally in Citrus Heights since 1970. Attended Coyle Ave Elementary, Will Rogers Middle school, Del Campo High School and recently ARC studying auto motive collision and repair. Proceeded in death by his Father Frank E Sandretto in 1992 and sister Ann Sandretto Rowley in 1998. Survived by his Mother Donna Sandretto, sisters Lynn Sandretto, Nancy Sandretto and daughter Katilynn Sandretto, nieces Allyssa Sandretto, Alexa Dunn , Rhiannon Marsolini, grand-niece Sophia Marsolini, Aunts Peggy Bailey and Barbara Corfee and numerous cousins. He loved his Mustang, Nascar, Giants, 49ers, soccer and fishing. Graveside services will be provided by Miller Funeral Home @ Folsom's Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery on 7/8/2019 @ 10:00 A.M. Reception to follow @ Celtic Cross Presbyterian Church, 5839 Dewey Drive, Citrus Heights, Ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019

