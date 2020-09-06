1/1
John Peter Kaiser
John Peter Kaiser, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Sacramento, with his wife and children by his side. He was born on July 25, 1944 in Willows, California to Joseph and Catherine Kaiser. He has two loving younger sisters, Rose Schutzman and Cathy Corgiat. He was a track athlete in high school and college. He married the love of his life, Delores (Jean) Kaiser on December 30, 1965. John truly lived life to the fullest and loved the simple pleasures, most of all being with his family. His passions included Lake Alpine, college sports, history, western shows, and any/all sweets. John had an uncanny ability to touch his loved ones in a deep, loving way and he will be missed dearly. He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Thomas Kaiser; daughter, Lynne Jantzen, and granddaughters, Taylor, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, and Ashlee. A private memorial with his family will be held in his honor and a celebration of life will be planned later to reminisce and support all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Loaves and Fishes in his name.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
