Our beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 27, 1930. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for twenty-three years. After his retirement from the Navy, he began a second career working for the City of Sacramento. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty, on September 16, 2000. He is survived by his children Gerard, Anna (Craig), Chrissy (Frank), Kathleen, Shawn (Mayme) and Sara (Pat), daughter-in-law, Gwen, and is the cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of Justin, Jessie Mae, Justin, Erin, Jared, Javas, Johnathan, Connie Jane, Benjamin, Nicholas, Sabrina, Zack, Gabbey, Clayton, Keaton, Talon, Will, Boston, Aubrey and Allison. John was devoted to his family and his Catholic faith. His smile, willingness to help anyone in need, and his jokes will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A rosary and Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to: The Adoration Chapel Renovation Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish 4123 Robertson Ave. Sacramento, California 95821

