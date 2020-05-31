On May 22, 2020, John Puthuff passed away peacefully at home at the age of 78. John is survived by his wife, Karen, his children, Mark Puthuff and Lisa Hearl (husband, Tim) and grandchildren, Kirsten and Brock Hearl. He graduated from El Dorado High School and Sacramento State University. John worked for the State of California in various departments for 39 years, retiring from the Chancellor's Office of Community Colleges in 2000. John was a long time member of First Covenant Church and in recent years, Arcade Church. During this time, in lieu of a service, please visit john-puthuff.forevermissed.com to view his Celebration of Life video and tributes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2020.