John R Avalos Called to heaven 03/06/2020. Leaves behind wife of 62 years, Connie, children Eddie and Darlene Vallejo (Victor), 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous extended family and life-long friends. Preceded in death by his parents Fernando Avalos and Irene Romero. Born in Lindsey, CA, 2/16/1933, he proudly served in the US Marine Core, and was a long-time resident of the Sacramento area where he raised his family. He retired from the DMV to purchase the Yolo Billiards in W. Sac. John enjoyed playing golf but his real passion was pool. He was a lifelong patron of the Jointed Cue Billiards and more recently could be found at the Hard Times Billiards, cue stick in hand. John and Connie enjoyed traveling and visiting extended family. They were known for 'cutting up the rug' on the dancefloor. John was a kind man and made friends everywhere he went. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service will be held at the Valley National Cemetery, Dixon Oct. 2nd at 9:30am. A Celebration of Life will be held at William Land Park after the services.



