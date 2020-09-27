1/1
John R. Avalos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R Avalos Called to heaven 03/06/2020. Leaves behind wife of 62 years, Connie, children Eddie and Darlene Vallejo (Victor), 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous extended family and life-long friends. Preceded in death by his parents Fernando Avalos and Irene Romero. Born in Lindsey, CA, 2/16/1933, he proudly served in the US Marine Core, and was a long-time resident of the Sacramento area where he raised his family. He retired from the DMV to purchase the Yolo Billiards in W. Sac. John enjoyed playing golf but his real passion was pool. He was a lifelong patron of the Jointed Cue Billiards and more recently could be found at the Hard Times Billiards, cue stick in hand. John and Connie enjoyed traveling and visiting extended family. They were known for 'cutting up the rug' on the dancefloor. John was a kind man and made friends everywhere he went. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service will be held at the Valley National Cemetery, Dixon Oct. 2nd at 9:30am. A Celebration of Life will be held at William Land Park after the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved