John R Lucero, born Juan Manuel Ramon Lucero went to be with our lord February 16,2019. John, who was born in Santa Fe ,NM, was a navy veteran, accomplished inventor and designer, specializing in mechanical engineering as a procurement quality specialist in the height of the aerospace industry. John and his wife Peggy raised three daughters, giving them six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was a senior Olympic basketball and tennis player as well as a wood Carver as a member of the CWA. His service will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 3 PM at the first Baptist church of Orangevale 907-399-6377

John R Lucero, born Juan Manuel Ramon Lucero went to be with our lord February 16,2019. John, who was born in Santa Fe ,NM, was a navy veteran, accomplished inventor and designer, specializing in mechanical engineering as a procurement quality specialist in the height of the aerospace industry. John and his wife Peggy raised three daughters, giving them six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was a senior Olympic basketball and tennis player as well as a wood Carver as a member of the CWA. His service will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 3 PM at the first Baptist church of Orangevale 907-399-6377 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019

