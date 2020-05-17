John Raymond Withers
John passed on April 30 at age 79. Born in OK, he was raised in Stockton, then served in the Navy. Over 40 years, he designed thousands of swimming pools in Sacramento and won numerous national awards. He was a fisherman, jokester, master BBQer, dice player and eternal optimist. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters (Mellissa & Mellinda), two grandsons (Sebastian & Riley), sister (Janie), and countless other family and friends. His kindness & generosity will live on. Thank you to everyone at VA Mather.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.
