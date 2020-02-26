Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Reed Munn. View Sign Service Information Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba 189 South J Street Dinuba , CA 93618 (559)-591-1919 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Orange Cove , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Reed Munn was born on March 3, 1922, and passed away on February 4, 2020, a month before his 98th birthday. Known to family and friends as "Reed", he was born and raised in Orosi, CA; the only child of Stanley and Addie Reed Munn. He grew up in a farming family; his maternal grandfather, John R. Reed (a part of the family that founded Reedley, CA) was a wheat farmer in the Orosi area and Stanley, Reed's dad, helped establish some of the early orange groves in the Orange Cove area. Reed attended elementary and high school in Orosi and played on the Orosi High School basketball team. His education continued at Visalia Junior College (now, College of the Sequoias) and U.C. Davis, but his college years were interrupted by

John Reed Munn was born on March 3, 1922, and passed away on February 4, 2020, a month before his 98th birthday. Known to family and friends as "Reed", he was born and raised in Orosi, CA; the only child of Stanley and Addie Reed Munn. He grew up in a farming family; his maternal grandfather, John R. Reed (a part of the family that founded Reedley, CA) was a wheat farmer in the Orosi area and Stanley, Reed's dad, helped establish some of the early orange groves in the Orange Cove area. Reed attended elementary and high school in Orosi and played on the Orosi High School basketball team. His education continued at Visalia Junior College (now, College of the Sequoias) and U.C. Davis, but his college years were interrupted by WWII . Reed joined the Navy and was commissioned as an ensign, attending flight school, and spending his time in the service on a ship in the Pacific. After the war, he returned to U.C. Davis. Reed married his college sweetheart, Ann Allen, of Sutter Creek, in August of 1947. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2012, a few months before Ann passed away. Reed and Ann built two homes; the first, in Orosi, where they lived until 1967, and the second, their "dream" home, on a hill overlooking their orange and olive orchards near Orange Cove. Reed was proud to be a grower of oranges and olives and lived on his ranch until 2018, when he moved to Quail Park in Visalia. Reed served on the Orosi School Board, was a trustee and a deacon of the Presbyterian Church in Orosi, and was a Past Master of the Orosi Masonic Lodge. He and Ann enjoying skiing in the winter and spending time with the family in the summer at the Munn cabin at Wilsonia, in Kings Canyon National Park and at Ann's family cabin near Silver Lake in Northern CA. They took many trips in their 5th wheel to the Southwest, Northwest, and, across the United States to the East Coast and up into Canada, as far as Nova Scotia. They also traveled abroad together, visiting the British Isles and New Zealand. At home, Reed loved his "native California", succulent, and cactus garden areas. He was still landscaping--moving large rocks, creating new cuttings, and planting into his 90's. Reed is survived by and will be greatly missed by his five children: John Jr. (Shelley), Sarah Franscioni (Hal), Jennifer (Roberto Brady), Dana (Cynthia), and Andrew (Stacey Pratt); his eight grandchildren: Kimberly Munn, Alison Munn, Jessica Munn (Brian McLain), John Franscioni (Anne), Matt Franscioni, Reed Munn (Kayla), Daniel Munn (Nancy), and Thomas Munn; and his three great-grandchildren: Emily Franscioni, Chase Franscioni, and Julian Reed Munn. A memorial celebration of Reed's long and productive life will be held at 12:00 on Saturday, February 29, at First Presbyterian Church, 499 6th St., Orange Cove, CA. Remembrances in his name may be sent to the church or to Alta District Historical Society, Dinuba, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close