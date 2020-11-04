John "Jack" Remington
Auburn, California - John "Jack" Albert Remington passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on All Saints Day (November 1st, 2020). He was born in Menominee, Michigan on Sept 27, 1937 to Francis & Katherine Remington. Graduated from Bay View High in Milwaukee, Wisconsin class of 55. Moved with his parents to Southern California in 1956. He was lucky enough to meet Gail Preston and after a short courtship were married on Feb 7th, 1959. During a road trip to Seattle for the world's fair in 1962 they found Auburn and decided that they had had enough of SoCal and moved to Auburn in January of 1964. After 20 years of working in public works at Placer County, Gabe Mendez Inc, Steven Thomas, & Liberty Title he joined George Atteberry to form AR & Assoc where he was responsible for the design & creation of dozens of our current day subdivisions and shopping centers. Some of which were, the Vineyard, Lariat Ranch, St Joseph School, St Teresa Church, Vian Enterprises in Auburn: Monte Verde Estates in Foresthill: Quail Oaks, Winterhawk, Oak Leaf Glen, Granite Cove in Granite Bay and the area in Roseville from Washington Blvd to Galleria Blvd along hwy 65 including the site for Galleria Mall. He finally retired in 2015 spending the last 5 years of his career working for Angregg Geomatics as a planner with Dennis Myers, long term business associate. Jack is a Charter member of Auburn Knights of Columbus #6149, a "Paul Harris" fellow with the Auburn Rotary, a board member of the Placer County Contractors Assoc for more than 20 years, a member of the 49er Business Assoc. Jack loved all classic cars (except Chevys) and he went with Gail annually to the classic cars races in Monterey from the late 80's until the mid-2010's. Jack also loved bird hunting with his sons, thinking that Tule Lake, Ca was the best place until he discovered Saskatchewan, Canada and his California days for hunting quickly came to a stop. He was preceded on his trip to Heaven by his parents, a few good dogs & his hunting buddy Joe Goulart. Jack is survived by his wife; Gail sister; Kay Schomer, children; Dana (Valerie) Remington, Laura Remington, Matt (Stacey) Remington, Patrick (Brenda) Remington, Jeff Remington, Grandchildren; Lindsey (Scott), Pehavee, Christian (Kelly), Tenaya, Kenny, John (Nicole), Bryan, & Kya, Great Grandchildren; Jewlien, Leila, Adelynn, Eli, Abigail, & Olivia. Our family would like to thank Sierra Ridge for taking great care of Dad for the last 30 months and Bristol Hospice for the support on his last days. Alzheimer's is such a terrible disease. It took the mind of a brilliant man long before it took his body. We will have a Catholic mass for him on Saturday November 7th at 11am but due to the virus only 200 friends and family are allowed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Assoc https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=658455&fr_id=1060&pg=fund
in hopes that this can be ended soon. Jack will be interned at the New Auburn Cemetery. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever".