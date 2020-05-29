Dick passed away in his Fair Oaks home from a little-known condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, on Thursday, May 21, at the age of 84. He was born in Fresno, CA, to Paul and Betty Easterbrook. He is survived by his older brother Paul. His parents, sister Betty Ann and granddaughter Abigail are deceased. He was a sportsman all his life, skiing, fishing, playing tennis, and golfing and hiking. He grew up in Fresno, attending Fresno HS. He spent summers in Yosemite where his father was a seasonal ranger. It's notable that he called the Fire Fall from Camp Curry to Glacier Point and had jobs including pony boy and ice cream server. Dick attended the College of Pacific (later University) in Stockton. While earning an undergrad degree and teaching credential, he was very active in many of Pacific's sport and social activities. He was a member of Archania Fraternity where he met many of his lifelong friends. After being drafted in the Navy in 1959, he returned to Stockton after eighteen months of service and started dating his soon to be wife, Sue Talbot, who he married June 10, 1962. He was in public education at El Camino High School for 34 years. He served in several positions, biology teacher, vice principal, and counselor. The latter lasted for the better part of 20 years. Dick was a gifted orator having the ability to capture a crowd's attention from a classroom or a packed auditorium. He used the gift throughout his adult life to organizations that gave back to the community. These include Fair Oaks United Methodist Church, Sacramento Suburban Kiwanis, Developmental Disabilities Service Organization, Sacramento, and the Fair Oaks Historical Society. Above all Dick was most proud of his family. He is survived by his wife Sue of 57 years, his three sons, John Jr., Keith and Jim, their wives Carola, Sara and Amy, and his grandchildren Madeline, Alana, Ian, Amelia, Elizabeth and Emma. The family will deeply miss him. Remembrances can be made to: FO United Methodist Church, Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Hospice or one of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



