On June 30, 2019, John (Jack) Vogelsang, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 84 in Spokane, WA. Jack was born in Chicago on December 29th, 1934 to John Henry and Janet (Supinski) Vogelsang. He started his chemistry studies at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. During the Korean War, Jack joined the US Air Force and served 4 years in Maine and California. In Sacramento, Jack completed his education at Sacramento State with a B.A. in Accounting. March 13, 1959 Jack married Sherrie Kay Carstenson. While Jack and Sherrie lived in the Sacramento area, Jack worked for Aerojet for two years and 30 years for the State of California in various financial roles. Jack and Sherrie shared many hobbies together including cooking classes, pottery, jewelry making, and gardening. Jack is best remembered for his hobby of 40+ years of wine making. One of Jack's favorite activities was spending time with friends and family. Jack is survived by his bride, Sherrie, of 60 years, and their three sons: Mark (Raelene), Scott (Rebecca), and Dale (Janelle), plus seven grandchildren: Victoria, Gabriela, Julia, Stefan, Claire, Evan, and Elyse, and three great grandchildren: Aidynn, Michael, and Ollin. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the Flower Farm's Casque Room, 4150 Auburn Folsom Rd, Loomis, CA, 6pm-8pm. Family and friends are invited to gather in Jack's memory.

