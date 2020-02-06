John Robert Meers passed away peacefully in Sacramento at the age of 90 on January 19, 2019. He was born and raised in Berkeley and attended Berkeley High School and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1955. He moved to Sacramento with his wife Betty and two young sons in 1963. He was a history teacher and later counselor for the Washington Unified School District for more than 30 years. He moved to Sun City Roseville in 1996. In 2014 they moved to Pioneer House in Sacramento. He was a lifelong 49ers fan and avid tennis player, playing 3 times a week into his early 80s. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean Simpson Meers. Survived by his sons John (Vicki) Meers, Scott Meers; his grandchildren Brittany (James) Valles, Stefanos Meers, Katina (Reed) Shusterman, Celia Meers, Larry Meers, and six great grandchildren. A short burial service will be held on Saturday February 8 2019 at 1:00 PM at East Lawn Sierra Hills, 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial contribution to Save the Redwoods, 111 Sutter Street, 11th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 6, 2020