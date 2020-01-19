Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert Wujek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Robert Wujek, a long time resident of Sacramento, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep earlier this year. He was a wonderful man of many talents who will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his beloved midtown community. John was born in Kennewick, Washington and raised in Livermore, California, where he showed early talent in art, design, and all things plant related. He graduated from Granada High School in 1979, where he excelled in instrumental music, theatre, and singing. He moved to Sacramento in 1983, and enjoyed working at Red Lobster on Howe Avenue while pursuing his A.A. Degree in Horticulture at American River College. Upon graduation, John completed an internship at the Tropical Botanical Garden in Kauai, where he further cemented his love for plants and design, especially tropicals such as palm trees, orchids, and succulents. Upon returning to Sacramento, John enjoyed his career as Manager at Exotic Plants, where he loved maintaining his accounts, caring for his plants, and taking care of his customers. It was also at this time that John joined the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus, which has been a loving second family to him for almost 30 years. He enjoyed singing in countless concerts, outreach events, GALA, and participating in community projects. He served on the Board briefly and was so happy to have finished their most recent holiday concert, where he proudly noted that membership was up and the Chorus was becoming more diverse and inclusive. John enjoyed traveling with his Aunt Maria and sister Paula, and could boast that he had visited all seven continents. Our hearts are broken to have lost him suddenly, but we trust that he is happy in heaven with his Golden Girls (mother Leanora Wujek, Auntie Maria Coniglio and Grandma Josephine Bruno Coniglio), his father Joseph Wujek, and countless relatives and friends. He leaves behind his siblings Mary Wujek (Steve Ross), Joseph Wujek (Donna Wujek) and Paula Wujek; his beloved nieces and nephews: Andrea, Jacob, Adele and Matthew Beck, Christopher, Matthew, Alex, Paul, and Allison Wujek; Katheryn and Lisie Thayer, and numerous friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at St. John's Lutheran Church. Memorial gifts in honor of John may be sent to the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus,

