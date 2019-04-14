Its with sadness that we honor John R. McGraw, beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. John passed peacefully on March 26, 2019 with his wife by his side. Survived by his loving wife Margaret, sons David McGraw (Liz) Dorn McGraw (Kelly) stepchildren Cheryl Konig, James Facchini, Lisa Royer, Monica Linares, Julia Perez, Albert Martinez, and Rachel Martinez. 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service April 18, 2019 at 11am. Harry Nauman & Son Funeral Home 4041 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Private burial Veterans National Cemetery, Dixon CA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Rodger McGraw.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019