John Ross Balaam died at home in Placer County on 19 March 2020 of a brain tumor. Born in 1936 to Clyde O. Balaam and Dorothy (Ross) Balaam, he was raised in Sacramento, graduating from McClatchy HS in 1954. After three years in the Marines, he played football and baseball at Cal, earning a degree in Physical Education in 1961. In forty years of public school-teaching, Balaam was a much-loved teacher, coach, and mentor; first, in southern California; then, at Placer HS in Auburn and Norwood Jr High in Sacramento. Predeceased by his brother, Clyde Balaam, he is survived by his sister, Beverly Macdonald of Mill Valley; his wife of 59 years, Sandy (Sandra Lee Jones) Balaam and their children: Dana Ross, Peter Balaam, and Kristen Whitling; ten grand-children and a great-grand-child.

