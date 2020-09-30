John Scopelitis died in Sacramento on September 16, 2020. He was born in Norwich, Connecticut on February 7, 1927. John came to California in 1955 to be an actor. He was best known for his FedEx commercial that played during the World Series. He lived in Hollywood and worked for the County Assessor's office. He loved to read the Los Angeles Times newspaper. A caring, thoughtful man, he worked hard, took care of his family and planned for the future. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and children, Myra, Sylvia, Paul, Matthew, and Andrew, as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He has stepped around the corner. We will remember his ready wit and sense of humor and miss him greatly.



