John was born Dec. 12, 1948. He passed on May 30, 2019 at the age of 70. John grew up in Sacramento, CA, attended McClatchy High and had a long career working for the state of CA. He is survived by his wife, Lorie, his children, Jason (Tracy), Jaime (Jay) and Brian (Carly), his brothers, Duane and Michael, his grandchildren, Jaylynn, Jack, Jade, Hayleigh and Lileigh. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Janet. John was adopted and recently found his birth family. He is survived by his siblings, Gayle, Gary Alan, Nancy and Susan, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who warmly embraced him and his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Alice. John will be remembered for his humor, his love of family, his compassion for his friends. He loved softball, Disneyland, camping and bbq's. He was affectionately known as Grumpa. The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Foundation.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019