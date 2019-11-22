John Stephen Scull, 75, died October 28, 2019. USMC 1962-1966, 2 tours in Vietnam. Retired from BLM in 2009, with 37 years of federal service. In retirement, he pursued photography and birding. Pre-deceased by father Charles Harvey Scull, mother Jeane Gilmour-Brill, and wife Celia. Survived by brother Charles (Roxanne) Scull of Sacramento, sister Syd (Jesse) Brown of Nevada City, aunt Marilyn Lloyd of Stockton, niece Hilary Brown of Eugene, nephew Parker Brown of Flagstaff, and loving friend Patty Long. A military ceremony is planned for Spring 2020, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019