John Steven Bogdan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Sacramento, beloved son of John and Mary Bogdan who superseded him in death. John was dearly loved and is survived by his sister, Wendy M. Bogdan, wonderful cousins and many cherished friends. He grew up and lived in Sacramento attending John F. Kennedy High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Sacramento State University. John worked for the State of California for 26 years with 24 of those years as a Youth Counselor for the California Youth Authority. John retired in 2016 and loved traveling and exploring. Among his travels were Australia, China, Africa and Israel. From the time John was a young boy he had a talent for building things from Gazebos, Water Fountains, Decks and Rock River Beds for his mom, grandmothers and other loved ones. He also enjoyed re-building Bicycles, Mopeds and Car Engines with a great love especially for Barracuda and Mustang cars. John was also a talented Cook and had a great love for good food and fine Restaurants. He loved working in the yard and at Christmas time his Christmas lights, reindeer displays and nativity scenes were the grandest on the block. John had a great sense of humor, was generous and kind to those he loved. He adored his cats Sunny, Abby, Emma and Anna. John will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date due to the Corona Virus. Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Front Street Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved