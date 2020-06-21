Born in Sacramento, beloved son of John and Mary Bogdan who superseded him in death. John was dearly loved and is survived by his sister, Wendy M. Bogdan, wonderful cousins and many cherished friends. He grew up and lived in Sacramento attending John F. Kennedy High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Sacramento State University. John worked for the State of California for 26 years with 24 of those years as a Youth Counselor for the California Youth Authority. John retired in 2016 and loved traveling and exploring. Among his travels were Australia, China, Africa and Israel. From the time John was a young boy he had a talent for building things from Gazebos, Water Fountains, Decks and Rock River Beds for his mom, grandmothers and other loved ones. He also enjoyed re-building Bicycles, Mopeds and Car Engines with a great love especially for Barracuda and Mustang cars. John was also a talented Cook and had a great love for good food and fine Restaurants. He loved working in the yard and at Christmas time his Christmas lights, reindeer displays and nativity scenes were the grandest on the block. John had a great sense of humor, was generous and kind to those he loved. He adored his cats Sunny, Abby, Emma and Anna. John will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date due to the Corona Virus. Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Front Street Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.