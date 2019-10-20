Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stuart "Stu" Soeldner. View Sign Service Information Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-481-1515 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church 5057 Cottage Way Carmichael , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully in his home on October 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 22, 1932 in Boston, MA. In 1954 he graduated magna cum laude from Tufts University, in Medford, MA. He received his MD degree from Dalhousie University, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1959. In 1961, he returned to Boston and was appointed a Research Fellow in Medicine at the Elliot P. Joslin Research Laboratory, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School. The focus of his research was diabetes mellitus and he studied that condition in identical twins and triplets. In 1997 he moved to Sacramento, CA and was appointed a tenured Professor of Medicine at University of California - Davis. Stuart was preceded in death by his son, Stephen. He is survived by his wife, Elsie, daughter Judi Kruse (Lonnie), daughter Beth Farrell (Mike), and his beloved granddaughter, Mindy. Also survived by his sister, Jacqueline DeMeo (Albert), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank Steve Correces, his care giver and companion for many years. The family also wishes to thank Advanced Hospice, Inc. for their care and comfort. Remembrances may be made in his memory to the Aoki Diabetes Research Institute, 1935 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95816, or the . Friends are welcome for visitation on 10/24/19 from 6pm to 8pm at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA. Funeral Mass on 10/25/19 at 1pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA. Burial after at Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA.

