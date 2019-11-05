John William Taylor passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. John was born January 16, 1930, in Canton, Ohio, to Marie and Phateul William Taylor. John had a lengthy career in the United States Air Force serving in Korea and Guam. After retiring from the Air Force John became vice-president of Powercise International. John is survived by his loving wife Patricia Ann Taylor, brother David Taylor of Chicago, and sisters Cyndi Taylor and Karen Moore of Canton, Ohio. His sons Brett and Beckie Taylor, Bob and Suzy Taylor, John Jr. Taylor, and stepsons Rick Hurley and Dan Hurley reside in the surrounding communities. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren. Per his request there will be no services. The family asks remembrances be made to the Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.

