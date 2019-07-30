Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas West. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Thomas West left for the trip home to be with the Lord on July 25. He was born in Spearfish, S. Dakota in 1932. He leaves his wife, Constance, of 62 years, their 4 children, Kathleen, Rebecca, Thomas and Shauna, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. John held a civil engineering degree from the Univ of Nevada, Reno and an MBA from UCLA. His work life included 8 years with the US Navy Seebees in California and the Mariana Islands. He worked 37 years as a civil engineer and manager with Caltrans where he served as a district director in the San Francisco Bay Area and deputy director in Sacramento. He helped create one of the first transportation management centers in the US and the first in California. He founded the Western Transportation Institute at Montana State Univ in Bozeman, MT. He also was an advocate for Catholic women's rights and ordination of women as priests. He married his first and only love, Connie in 1957. John loved fly fishing and spent time each summer in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming with his fishing partner, Connie. He once said that he hopes where God sends him would have a trout stream, but added he doesn't like fishing in hot weather. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Parish on July 30 at 10am.

