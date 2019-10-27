Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Timothy McArdle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Timothy McArdle "Tim", age 75, passed away peacefully with family by his side Monday, October 21, 2019 in Sacramento California. Tim worked as an Administrative Law Judge at California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board for over 32 years. When Tim wasn't traveling, you'd find him at home avidly reading, watching a Dodger or Lakers game , cooking or just spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, his children Doug(Nicole) and Claire Watkins, sister Nancy McArdle, brothers Mark(Julie), Steve(Cecilia), step daughters Michelle(Mike), Kristi(Mike), numerous nieces, cousins, and his 11 cherished grandchildren. Services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. 14165 N. Beckman Road Lodi, Ca.Saturday November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin , Stockton Butterfly Auxiliary. 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, Ca 95204

