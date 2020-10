Or Copy this URL to Share

John Vern Bidwell

August 18, 1937 - October 19, 2020

Tucson, Arizona - In loving memory of John Vern Bidwell. John passed away October 19, 2020 in Tucson, AZ with loved ones by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Terrie, his children, Saundra, John, and Mitchell, numerous grandchildren and extended family. John will be cremated with no services per his request.





