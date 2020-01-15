John Vertreese Bates Jr. passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2020 in Elk Grove, California. John was born August 18, 1927 in Buffalo Valley, Tennessee. He was in the ROTC at Baxter High in Tennessee. He served our country during WWII from 1944 to 1947. He was married to Juanita Lewis Bates for 57 wonderful years. He met his future wife at a USO party while he was stationed in Denver. After WWII they raised their 3 children in San Jose, California. He retired from the telephone company, AT&T, after 30 years. After retirement, he moved to Elk Grove, California in 1988. In retirement, he traveled and volunteered for his church and community. He is survived by his three children, Linda Bates, Kathy Adams (Jeff), David Bates (Karen), five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A service will be held at Journey Christian fellowship in Sacramento, California on Thursday January 16th 2020. Funeral arrangements by elkgrovefuneralchapel.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 15, 2020