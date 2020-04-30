Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Victor Tweeton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Victor Tweeton, 69, of Placerville, Calif., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. John was born in Detroit Lakes, Minn. in 1950, the first son of Marvin and Enid Tweeton. His brothers William and David were born several years later, with the family settling in Washington, Iowa, where they graduated from Washington High School. John moved to Los Angeles to help with a church ministry where he met Susan Lynn (Zografos). The two married and had a son, Aaron, before moving to San Jose where they had a daughter, Sarah. John spent most of his career as a software engineer, receiving a bachelor of science from Chapman University. However, he was also willing to take other jobs to support his family, including working as a gas station attendant, teacher, video producer and even a humble church janitor. John's diverse career and humor inspired him to write several books including "The Robotto Papers" and the Sven's World sagas. He also produced the Simply Delicious Greek cooking show with his wife Susan. Because of his love for Jesus Christ, John generously supported local churches in order to share the Gospel, and ministered as a Sunday school teacher and video producer. He was also faithful in making fellowship in the local church a top priority for the family. He regularly prayed and read the Bible with his family. In his latter years, he focused his attention on being an exemplary and loving grandfather. John is preceded in death by his father Marvin. He is survived by his wife Susan, children Aaron and Sarah, grandchildren Abigail, Emily, Susan, and Jimmy; daughter-in-law Elizabeth; son-in-law Jimmy; brothers William and David, and mother Enid. Expressions of sympathy and online condolences may be offered to the family by signing their online guestbook at

