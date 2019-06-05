John Warner Pendleton, age 78, of Sutter Creek, CA, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Sutter Creek. John was born in Sacramento, CA on March 21, 1941, a son of the late Betty Louise (Peterson) and Ferrel Pendleton. He had a distinguished career in law enforcement with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department and in Jackson as a police sergeant. John is survived by his wife, Rose; daughter, Jonette McCoy (John); son, David Pendleton, all of Sutter Creek, CA; sister, Shirley Clark (James) of El Dorado Hills, CA; brother, Ferrel "Topper" Pendleton Doreen , of Folsom, CA; grandchildren Brett Warner Pendleton, Jennifer Louise Nelson; great grandchildren, AJ Pendleton, and Gabriel "Gabe" Pendleton. He was preceded by his youngest son, John Joseph Pendleton. At his request there will be private family services only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 5, 2019