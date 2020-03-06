Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wesley Gorman Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. John was born to John W. Gorman, Sr. and Twinkle (Charlotte) Gorman, both deceased. John is survived by his wife, Denise MacKay-Gorman and their son Sean. John was the oldest of 4. John is survived by his brother Kelly Gorman, his wife Desree. John's sister Erin O'Rourke, her husband Randy, their children Kristin Brown, her husband Jacob Brown, their kids Kayla, Bryce and Wyatt and Patrick O'Rourke, his wife Brittney, their kids Braelyn and Peyton. John's brother Michael Gorman, his wife Leslie, their kids Jessica and Jenna. John is also survived by his uncle Jim Gorman and his wife Siu-Hing. Services will be held for John on March 14, 2020 at 11:00 at Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish at 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations can be made in John's honor to Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary.

