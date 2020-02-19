Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Bace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Bace passed away on Jan 19,2020 at the age of 88 in Roseville, Ca. Bill was born on June 15, 1931 in Taft, Ca. to Jess and Nellie Bace. He was the eldest of three boys. He was active in sports and lettered in Track and Field. Bill graduated from Taft High School in 1949. After high school Bill and Polly Dean, from Taft, were married and had five children. He attended San Jose State graduating with a BS in Chemistry. He went on to complete four years of dental school at UCSF. He moved his family down the peninsula to Palo Alto where he opened his dental practice in 1959. He worked as a dentist for forty-seven years. In 2005 he retired and moved to Roseville. Bill loved to fly. He obtained his pilot's license while in college and flew small planes for most of his younger years. He loved building and fixing things. He rebuilt his Harley Davidson motorcycle while in college and built his first ski boat from scratch. He joined the Golden Gate Waterski Club where he and his children spent many days on the Delta waterskiing. He also enjoyed snow skiing. He was an avid landscaper who put in countless hours working in his different yards designing, planting, laying cement and building decks. He is preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Polly Bace, his brothers Jim and Delbert Bace, and Sally Bace, his second wife of 46 years. He is survived by his current wife Judy, his children; Julie (Dan) Langford, Kerry (Gil) Thrasher, Jennifer (George) Rabey, Jon and Lori Bace, step children; Cindy (Dennis) Wagner Steve (Sally) Scott, grandchildren Eric (Celeste) Rabey, Maegan (Tim) Reynolds, step grandchildren, Bonnie (Brendon) Maxwell, Jon (Colby) Scott and numerous great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday February 22nd at 11:00 AM at Mount Vernon Memorial Park.

