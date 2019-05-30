Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Cooper Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John William Cooper Sr passed away on May 18, 2019 with family and friends by his side. John was born on September 8, 1939. He was raised in Lincoln, CA and resided the last 57 years in North Highlands, CA. He was a talented printer with his own business and office system manager for over 37 years with the California Chamber of Commerce. On October 7, 1961,he married his great love, Joyce Ann Moyer. They raised two children, Bonnie and John Jr. John had a passion for his family, fishing, gardening and travel. He was known for unconditional love, humor, great listening skills, patience and generosity of his time. He treasured his responsibilities as an Elder for Zion Lutheran Church. John was also a Free and Accepted Mason, Roseville Lodge #222. John was preceded in death by his father, Authur"Bud", and his mother, Violet. He is survived by his wife Joyce, his two children, Bonnie (Bill Geivett) and John Jr (Gina), his brother Raymond (Terry), sister Barbara Smith, five loving grandchildren, Katie, Trevor, Nicholas (Ali), Rachel Geivett and Samuel Geivett, step-grandson Demetrius Kangas, great-grandson Max, three nieces and their families, and numerous friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3644 Bolivar, North Highlands, CA at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Zion Lutheran (Altar Guild) or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

