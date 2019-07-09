John William Gannon passed away peacefully in his home on July 4, 2019. John was born in Pomona, CA on January 4, 1933, to John Ignatius and Myrtle Ivy (Duddridge) Gannon. John resided in Sacramento for 62 years. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joanne Gannon and his three children; Kathy Lindsey [Tim], Bill Gannon [Cyndi] and Sara Coxen [Mark]. Services will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11:30am, St. Mary's Church 1333 58th St, Sacramento, CA 95819.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 9, 2019