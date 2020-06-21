John William "Jack" Mueller
John "Jack" William Mueller, born June 11, 1947, passed away June 9, 2020 from heart failure. Jack taught music, was an Air Force rescue pilot for 20 years, then a computer software engineer; but if you asked him, he'd say he was a musician. Jack is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Janet (Hickson) Mueller; three loving daughters: Heather Banks (David), Jennifer Crawford (Richard), Amy Higgins (Kollin); and the world's three most nearly-perfect grandchildren: Aaron, Fiona, and Nathan. He believed anything could be fixed with duct tape or WD40. He loved sharing music, etc, telling bad jokes, and making other people smile. He is beloved and will be forever missed. Burial will be private at Sacramento National Cemetery. Memorial plans will be posted to his Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity, Heifer Project, or Woodland United Methodist Church.

