John passed away peacefully, due to Cancer at the Hospice Care Facility , Covina, CA. He was 79 years old. John had served his country when he joined the Army for four years. He was classified as Rifleman-Sharpshooter-Expert, with Rank of Private E-1. He was given a Good Conduct Medal upon his discharge. John was best known for his manufacture and distribution of cosmetics, under the brand name of ZHIVA Products. He is survived by his Brother Vernon, Nephews Vernon Jr. and Jason, Niece Adrienne, Wife Rhonda, Sons John IV, Cameron, Devin, Daughters Lauryn, and Cyndie Diane (predeceased). He was a great Brother, Uncle, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and a good friend to all who knew him. He loved his family, friends, and community. He will be missed greatly. A Memorial Service will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 5, 2019