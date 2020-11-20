John Willis Luper IV

June 14, 1970 - November 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - The Callison-Luper-Duesbury-Moore clan is left with a giant hole in our hearts as John passed away in his newly found second home, Oregon. He spent a joyful month hunting and fishing and enjoying the natural surroundings hosted by Debbie and Nate Cardullo. We find peace believing that he has joined his twin brother Jason whom he mourned every day for the past two years. We will all remember John as the kind hearted, fearless, larger than life man he was. There will not be a memorial service, but please find joy in his memory as his family finds joy in the endless stories of John and Jason Luper - with their big spirits and kind hearts.





