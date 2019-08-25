Johnnie Mae passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 83. Johnnie Mae was born August 3, 1935 in Wagner, OK. Johnnie Mae moved to Sacramento in 1965. She spent a career of more than 40 years working as a LVN Nurse in Sacramento. Johnnie leaves behind two sons Clarence Gandy, Jr. (Myrna Gandy), Chris Gandy (Janet Gandy), one daughter Cynthia Gandy (Joseph Hill), seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Johnnie Mae's final resting place will be Maple Grove Cemetery in Wichita, Kansas.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2019