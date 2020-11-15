Johnnie Reynaga

November 27, 1956 - October 8, 2020

Sacramento , California - Johnnie was born to Carmen and Frank Reynaga. He was the eighth of 10 children. A beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin. A loving father and thoughtful provider to his only daughter Tonja. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Carmen Reynaga, brothers: David and Ralph Reynaga. Survived by aunt Dolores Swanton, daughter Tonja, and seven sisters: Clara Anderson,Mary Dermer, Carmelita Castro, Vivien Castro, (Simon) Rita Lauchli, Christine Reynaga, Loretta Holley, (Dennis) many nephews, nieces and cousins. Johnnie had immense love for family. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.





