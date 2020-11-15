1/1
Johnnie Reynaga
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Reynaga
November 27, 1956 - October 8, 2020
Sacramento , California - Johnnie was born to Carmen and Frank Reynaga. He was the eighth of 10 children. A beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin. A loving father and thoughtful provider to his only daughter Tonja. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Carmen Reynaga, brothers: David and Ralph Reynaga. Survived by aunt Dolores Swanton, daughter Tonja, and seven sisters: Clara Anderson,Mary Dermer, Carmelita Castro, Vivien Castro, (Simon) Rita Lauchli, Christine Reynaga, Loretta Holley, (Dennis) many nephews, nieces and cousins. Johnnie had immense love for family. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved