On May 23, 2020 Johnny Alan Cochran, 63 years old, lost his battle with lung cancer. He passed quietly while in hospice. He is survived by his wife, Theresea of 37 years, Also by his mother, Ona "Gwen" Johnson of Carmichael. Also by his 3 brothers, Steve of Tucson, Tom of Loomis, and David, also of Carmichael. He is also survived by his niece, Amber and his great niece and nephew, Savannah and Gage also of Tucson. His niece, Jenna, of Sacramento and nephew, Justin of Loomis. John was a caring and sensitive individual who was always there to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



