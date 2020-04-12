Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Charles Witmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jon Charles "Wit" Witmer passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 65. He battled metastatic melanoma for more than a year before passing from complications from the disease. Jon was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 12th, 1954. He served in the United States Army 509th Airborne Battalion as a paratrooper where he travelled the world. Back home in Sacramento, Jon found the love of his life, Fran Ross, and they were married in Niagara Falls, NY in 1987. They started their life together in Sacramento and then moved to Orangevale, where they raised their three daughters, Rose, Maggie, and Francesca. Jon worked for the City of West Sacramento as a Treatment Plant Mechanic. He cared for Sacramento greatly and strived to make the city's wastewater treatment plants efficient and helpful to its citizens. He is preceded in death by his father, John. Aside from his wife and daughters, he is survived by his mother Winifred and brother Jeff. The family will hold a private service to celebrate Jon's life at a later date.

