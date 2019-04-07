Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Erik Hajek. View Sign

And God said, "Erik, I need a great manager and I need you now". "But I'm too young only 50", said Erik. "Not your choice" said God. So, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, Erik left us for his new job. He didn't get to pack or say goodbye to his wife of 26 years, Terri nor his daughters Brittany and Lauren nor his parents Andrea and Terry. Erik was born in Orlando, Fl and soon thereafter the Air Force sent his father to Sacramento then Tucson, Germany, Santa Barbara and finally settled in Sacramento. Erik attended local schools, was graduated from El Camino HS and attended American River Community College for 2 years. He was a year-round competitive swimmer for 9 years from elementary through high school. He com peted at both long and short course Far West meets. In high school he was a member of the water polo team all 4 years. After American River, he decided to try his hand in the retail business and started at Home Depot. He worked his way up to Store Manager. He was a manager for Mervyns, Lowe's, PetSmart, Ross and Burlington. While in College he met the girl, who would become the love of his life, Terri McLellan. They were married in 1992. They bought a house in Antelope and a four years later Brittany was born. They moved to Folsom in 1999 and Lauren was born in 2001. Erik was so friendly and outgoing that he could walk into a room full of strangers and leave an hour later with half a dozen new friends. He touched and helped so many people. We will all miss you - your friends, relatives and extended family Rest in peace, Erik. There will be a celebration of Erik's life April 27th at the Wilson - Riggs home, 1097 Brook Circle, Folsom CA 95630 from 3pm 5 pm.

And God said, "Erik, I need a great manager and I need you now". "But I'm too young only 50", said Erik. "Not your choice" said God. So, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, Erik left us for his new job. He didn't get to pack or say goodbye to his wife of 26 years, Terri nor his daughters Brittany and Lauren nor his parents Andrea and Terry. Erik was born in Orlando, Fl and soon thereafter the Air Force sent his father to Sacramento then Tucson, Germany, Santa Barbara and finally settled in Sacramento. Erik attended local schools, was graduated from El Camino HS and attended American River Community College for 2 years. He was a year-round competitive swimmer for 9 years from elementary through high school. He com peted at both long and short course Far West meets. In high school he was a member of the water polo team all 4 years. After American River, he decided to try his hand in the retail business and started at Home Depot. He worked his way up to Store Manager. He was a manager for Mervyns, Lowe's, PetSmart, Ross and Burlington. While in College he met the girl, who would become the love of his life, Terri McLellan. They were married in 1992. They bought a house in Antelope and a four years later Brittany was born. They moved to Folsom in 1999 and Lauren was born in 2001. Erik was so friendly and outgoing that he could walk into a room full of strangers and leave an hour later with half a dozen new friends. He touched and helped so many people. We will all miss you - your friends, relatives and extended family Rest in peace, Erik. There will be a celebration of Erik's life April 27th at the Wilson - Riggs home, 1097 Brook Circle, Folsom CA 95630 from 3pm 5 pm. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close