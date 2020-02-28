Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon James Blaine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

2020) Jon James Blaine, a life well lived, a life well loved; blessed with integrity, honesty, deep spirituality, compassion, humor, and love. Born in Sacramento December 11, 1969, to James E. Blaine and Marilyn V. Blaine, Jon quietly passed away on February 21, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Although in our hearts we know that Jon is rejoicing in both reuniting with his loved ones who had predeceased him and in his ability to prepare a welcoming place for those of us he left behind to mourn his passing, he will be lovingly remembered and cherished always by his adored and loving wife of over 23 years, Christina Blaine, Sacramento; his loving parents, Jim and Marilyn Blaine, Smartsville; his loving mother-in-law, Phyllis Hileman, Wilton; his sister-in-law Melody Colburn and her fiancé, Jon Kersey, Stockton; and a host of other wonderful in-laws; as well as his loving uncle and aunt, Steve and Donna Powers, Citrus Heights; his loving aunt, Diana Titus, Eugene, OR; and numerous loving cousins and amazing friends and co-workers. Jon also had a deep and abiding love for dogs and shared his life and love with many over the years presently also leaving to mourn his passing, his devoted Biscuit. As an organ donor Jon bestowed the gift of sight on two others who will now be able to view the natural beauty of the world through Jon's eyes. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents; his awesome cousin, Cole Titus; and his father-in-law, Jarvis Hileman; but Jon knew in his heart that he and his loved ones will all one day reunite for surely as God has promised, we shall all "dwell in the house of the Lord forever" (Psalms 23:6). God rest your soul, Love. A Celebration of Jon's life will be scheduled at a later date.

