Jonah Jacob Lavering
Jonah Jacob Lavering entered into the Lord's rest on May 24th shortly after his 20th birthday. Jonah was a natural athlete; he played soccer, baseball, football and excelled most at basketball. He was a young man of few words, very funny and caring and certainly entertaining. He was one of a kind. Jonah will be remembered and missed every day by his loving mother and father, Michelle and Frank Hightower, his soul sister Reese Lavering, his grandparents (RJ and Sue Combs and Novalee Rose), aunts and uncles (Ilene and John, Jenn and Chris, Kyle, Mako, Wendy and Sal) awesome cousins (Brandon, Bryar and Ashley, Carly and Rob, Elijah, Libbie, Logan, Noelle, Sabrina, Senora) and many friends. 2 Corinthians 5:8 - We are confidant, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord. Private services for immediate family only. Guest book and memories may be made at www.gormleyandsons.com

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
