Jonathan Dwayne Snyder was born on Oct. 31, 1947 in Lakeport, CA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend. He died peacefully at home on March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. He was 71 years old. Jonathan had been ill for many years with Stage 4 kidney disease. He was surrounded by the love of his family, had a strong faith in God, and was prepared to enter the heavenly streets paved in gold. In his early years, Jonathan lived in Lakeport, Kelseyville, Guerneville, Sacramento and later moved to Stockton where he lived with his aunt and uncle, Karl and Ethelyn Irvin. He was baptized by his uncle and was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. In 1966 he graduated from Stagg High School where he lettered in track and was an avid member of the debate team. It was during this time that he met his wife, Lynn. He then attended San Joaquin Delta College and received his AA degree. Jonathan was drafted into the US Army in 1969 and served for 8 years including a tour in Germany from 1970 to 1973. He was assigned to the Iron Horsemen, 4/35 Battalion, as a tank commander. He returned to Sacramento and graduated from CSUS where he received degrees in Business and Government. After his military discharge, Jonathan spent 17 years as the owner of Vern's City-Wide Towing and Storage. He loved his job as he talked with people every day and he never met a stranger. He was especially fond of bringing home stray cars that he purchased! He had a great sense of direction while driving the streets in Sacramento. His family is confident that he is still in his yellow tow trucks and navigating those golden pathways in heaven. The last years of Jonathan's life were difficult health-wise, but he always maintained a positive attitude and a deep interest in others. The family wishes to thank their friends and family, DaVita Dialysis, and Advanced Hospice for their loving care. Jonathan was preceded in death by his father, Olney Burton Snyder, his mother, Carolyn Claire Snyder and his middle brother, Mark Conable Snyder. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Lynn Snyder, with whom he was married for 48 years; their loving son, Daniel Snyder, wife Tara, and their boys Jack Robert and Maxwell Charles; their devoted daughter, Augusta Hunt, husband John, and their children Zachary Jonathan and Haley Marie. He also is survived by his oldest brother, David Snyder, and his uncle, Dwayne Conable. His family will miss him as he has traveled his last earthly road but rejoice that we will be reunited with him in heaven. He was the best husband and father who touched our lives and left a legacy of love and faith. We are confident Jonathan is with his Savior who promised, "Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6 All are welcome to join the family for a memorial service on Sat., March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at River City Christian, 10933 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Private interment will be held at Sac. Valley National Cemetery.

