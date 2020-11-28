Jonathan Ellis

March 3, 1956 - November 13, 2020

Folsom, California - Jonathan D. Ellis went home to his heavenly father on Friday November 13, 2020 after 2 years of living with kidney cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, children and other family members.

Jonathan was born in Castro Valley on March 3, 1956 to Robert and Rosalie Ellis. He resided in San Lorenzo, attending Calvary Lutheran School and Arroyo High School. He studied Engineering at CSU San Jose.

In June of 1983 Jonathan married Barbara Bates of Cloverdale. Jonathan designed and built their family home in Folsom and then became the primary care giver to their two children for 15 years. He was on the cutting edge of being Mr. Mom, giving his unique perspective on life and employing his wonderful parenting skills to his two children. In 2003, Jonathan became a school bus driver for the FCUSD where he served for 16 years until he retired in 2019.

Jonathan enjoyed camping with his family and creating many luscious meals with his cast iron dutch ovens. He also relished his travel to Brazil and Germany. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including photograph, woodworking, studying languages and reading. He was well known for his knowledge of "everything worth knowing".

Jonathan is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Michael Clark, son and daughter-in-law Sean and Crystal Ellis, his siblings, Sue Ellis, Sandra (Dan) Silva, Steve (Annie) Ellis. He is also survived by his three adoring grandchildren Malia, Owen and Layla, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who will miss his humor and cooking at our summer campouts. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother John.

Several zoom remembrances will be held on December 5th and 6th. For information contact bdellis121@gmail.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Light of the Hills Lutheran Church Building Fund, 3100 Rodeo Rd, Cameron Park, CA 95682 or on-line to the to UC Davis –Comprehensive Cancer Center Research Fund (CC48649).





