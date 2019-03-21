Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jordan Christopher Browne. View Sign

Jordan Christopher Browne, 17, of Sacramento, passed away March 15, 2019. Born April 13, 2001 in Sacramento, he was the son of the late Michael Browne and Jamie Ruddock. Jordan is survived by his mother; siblings Nick, Jada, Olivia, and Ty; as well as a large family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jordan played youth football, was a fan of the Raiders, video games, and charming others. Jordan had an infectious smile, and made people laugh doing silly things or making crazy faces. He looked out for people and always made time for his friends and his family. Jordan grew up surrounded by close family, including his twin sister Jada, with whom he shared a very special bond. The service for Jordan will be held March 25, 2019 at Capital Christian Center, 9470 Micron Avenue, Sacramento, at 4:00 pm. Our hearts are beyond broken,but it was a privilege to have Jordan in our lives, and know that he will find peace in the arms of the Lord even as we find solace in knowing God holds Jordan close now. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the local Mother's Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) program.

